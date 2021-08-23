Digital Intelligence Platform Market | Analyzing Growth In Application Software Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Digital Intelligence Platform Market Report " has been added to Technavio's offering. The digital intelligence platform market is estimated to grow by USD 13.09 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 19%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the exponential increase in data and the need to optimize project management and business processes will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But data privacy and security concerns will restrict the market growth.
The emergence of advanced intelligence tools will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the system integration and interoperability glitches are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The digital intelligence platform market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Mapp Digital US LLC, Mixpanel Inc., New Relic Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Upland Software Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into BFSI, retail, telecom, and others. The market is expected to witness maximum growth in the BFSI segment during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports on Information Technology Includes:
Global Distribution Software Market - Global distribution software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Digital Signature Market - Global digital signature market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Mapp Digital US LLC
- Mixpanel Inc.
- New Relic Inc.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-intelligence-platform-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/digital-intelligence-platformmarket
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-intelligence-platform-market--analyzing-growth-in-application-software-industry--technavio-301360094.html
SOURCE Technavio