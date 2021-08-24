Digital Healthcare Company Pack4U Acquires Virtual Pharmacist Services Firm CHC Health

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital healthcare leader Pack4U acquires virtual pharmacist services company CHC Health, adding 400+ clinical pharmacists skilled in virtual monitoring and data analysis, performing more than seven million patient outreaches annually. The acquisition adds capacity to Pack4U's pharmacist-powered model of team-based, personalized care that improves patient health outcomes at scale.

"For clinical pharmacists, Pack4U's unique data set is a dream - we get to watch adherence, review biometric values, and evaluate patient responses in real time, allowing us to discover emerging problems and proactively manage care," said Mike Case Haub, founder and CEO of CHC Health, who joins Pack4U as Chief Revenue Officer of Clinical Business Lines.

"Our nationwide team of highly specialized medical professionals bridges key gaps in care through interpretation of vast amounts of data. This creates a new paradigm of digital healthcare services that improve patient health outcomes and drive down total cost of care," Case Haub said.

As the need to better care for people at home continues to grow, Pack4U digital health tools allow for an always-on stream of real-time medication adherence and patient-reported outcome data for clinical experts to investigate and action.

Pack4U connects care and helps people achieve 98% medication adherence by making sure medications are doing what they should, monitoring adherence, biometric data and offering user-friendly telehealth via a two-way camera. Patients maintain their independence, while the timing and complexity of their medications are managed by a team of clinical pharmacists in real time.

About Pack4U Pack4U Inc is a digital healthcare company that optimizes prescribed medications. We connect people with community pharmacists to manage drug complexity and maximize health benefits through personalized medication delivery, virtual monitoring, and proactive care. Our fully automated, high-volume central fill pharmacy hubs, proprietary health platform and medication adherence network power a robust, scalable solution to chronic condition management that leads to better patient outcomes and total cost of care reduction.

Media Contact: Teresa Pavlin Teresa.Pavlin@Pack4U.com (250) 317-2242

Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about market position are forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "indicates", "hopes", "will", "shall", "should", "could", "may", "future", "potential", or the negatives of these words, and all similar expressions. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. We caution you not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-healthcare-company-pack4u-acquires-virtual-pharmacist-services-firm-chc-health-301361727.html

SOURCE Pack4U