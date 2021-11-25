Digital Health Week 2021: Let's Celebrate Digital Health!

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) invites patients, families, caregivers, clinicians, health care organizations, industry, government and other organizations to join us Nov. 29-Dec. 5 to celebrate Digital Health Week. This annual event is an opportunity to celebrate and showcase our collective progress in making health care more accessible, convenient, and efficient by making it more digital.

What do we have to celebrate? According to the Canadian Digital Health Survey 2021, commissioned by Infoway, Canadians are continuing to embrace digital health and its many benefits:

91 per cent said a virtual visit saved them time and money

90 per cent were satisfied with the care they received in a virtual visit

84 per cent were satisfied with the e-mental health care they received

82 per cent want to use electronic prescriptions

79 per cent want to access their personal health information electronically.

There are many ways you can participate in Digital Health Week, including:

And you won't want to miss our signature event—the Infoway Partnership Conference—on Dec. 1 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET. Hosted by Suhana Meharchand, keynote speakers include:

Dr. Jennifer Arnold , cancer survivor, Neonatologist and Medical Director, Center for Medical Simulation and Innovative Education, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

, cancer survivor, Neonatologist and Medical Director, Center for Medical Simulation and Innovative Education, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Will Falk , Executive-in-Residence, University of Toronto -Rotman School of Management; Senior Fellow, C.D. Howe Institute; and Innovation Fellow at Women's College Hospital

Executive-in-Residence, -Rotman School of Management; Senior Fellow, C.D. Howe Institute; and Innovation Fellow at Women's College Hospital Michael Green , President and CEO, Canada Health Infoway.

There will be concurrent sessions about virtual care, e-prescribing, e-mental health, standards, privacy, health equity, change management, artificial intelligence, innovation and interoperability, and there will be many opportunities to network with attendees in the Connect Live Roomsand with sponsors at the Industry Showcase.

View the full program , then register for free. We look forward to seeing you there!

If your organization is planning a celebration for Digital Health Week, please let us know so we can add it to our web page .

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians, and patients to make health care more digital. We're working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We're working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital in health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Karen SchmidtDirector, Corporate/Internal Communications Canada Health Infoway416.886.4967 Email Us

Follow @Infoway

SOURCE Canada Health Infoway