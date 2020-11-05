Digital Health Market 2020-2030: Focus On Digital Therapeutics By Type Of Solution, Type Of Therapy And Purpose Of Solution

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health Market: Focus on Digital Therapeutics (2nd Edition), 2020-2030: Based on Type of Solution, Type of Therapy and Purpose of Solution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of digital therapeutics solutions (either commercialized or under development) in the healthcare industry, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for digital therapeutics developers over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within digital therapeutics market across Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading developers offering digital therapeutic solutions?

What are the most popular therapeutic areas for digital therapeutic solutions?

Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for their solutions?

What are the key factors influencing the price of digital therapeutic solutions?

What is the trend in capital investments in the digital therapeutics market?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What type of marketing strategies are being adopted by developers in this domain?

What is the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on digital therapeutic solutions market?

What are the opportunities for digital therapeutic solutions in emerging markets?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to digital therapeutic solutions market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3. INTRODUCTION3.1 Chapter Overview3.2. Digitization in the Healthcare Sector3.3. Next-Generation Healthcare Solutions3.4. Key Concepts Associated with Digital Health Solutions3.4.1. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)3.4.2. Internet of Things (IoT)3.4.3. Big Data3.4.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI)3.4.5. Gamification3.5. Overview of Digital Therapeutics3.5.1. Key Strategic Initiatives3.5.1.1. Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA)3.5.1.2. Personal Connected Health (PCH) Alliance3.5.1.3. Programs Initiated by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)3.5.1.4. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)3.5.1.5. National Health Service (NHS) Guidelines3.5.1.6. United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Regulations for Digital Therapeutics3.5.2. Product Development and Commercialization Path for Digital Therapeutics 3.5.2.1. Discovery and Preclinical Phase3.5.2.2. Clinical Trials and Validation3.5.2.3. Involving Insurance Providers / Payers3.5.2.4. Distribution and Marketing 4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. Digital Therapeutics: Overall Market Landscape4.2.1. Analysis by Status of Development4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Solution4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy4.2.4. Analysis by Purpose of Solution4.2.5. Analysis by Target Disease Indication(s)4.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area 4.2.7. Analysis by Target Population 4.3. Digital Therapeutics: Additional Information4.3.1. Analysis by Prescription Requirement4.3.2. Analysis by Duration of Course4.3.3. Analysis by Cost of Solution4.4. Digital Therapeutics: List of Developers4.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment4.4.2. Analysis by Company Size4.4.3. Analysis by Type of Business Model4.4.4 Analysis by Location of Headquarters4.5. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Digital Therapeutics Solutions4.6. Leading Developers: 4D Bubble Analysis based on Portfolio Strength, Target Indication and Company Size4.7. Grid Representation: Analysis by Status of Development, Type of Solution and Therapeutic Area4.8. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Therapeutic Area and Company Size4.9. World Map Representation: Analysis of Regional Activity4.10. Digital Therapeutics: Information on Additional Companies 5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. Methodology5.3. Assumptions / Key Parameters5.4. Key Therapeutic Areas5.4.1. Cardiovascular Disorders 5.4.2. Mental Health Problems5.4.3. Metabolic Disorders5.4.4. Neurological Disorders5.4.5. Substance Use Disorders5.4.6. Other Therapeutic Areas 6. COMPANY PROFILES6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. Akili Interactive 6.2.1 Company Overview6.2.2. Product Portfolio6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook6.3. Big Health6.4. dreem6.5 Kaia Health6.6. Mindmaze6.7. Omada Health6.8. Pear Therapeutics6.9. Vida Health6.10. Voluntis6.11. WellDoc6.12. Wellthy Therapeutics 7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS7.1. Chapter Overview7.2. Scope and Methodology7.3. Digital Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis7.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year7.3.2. Analysis by Trial Phase7.3.3. Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled and Trial Registration Year7.3.4. Analysis by Study Design7.3.5. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status7.3.6. Analysis by Sponsor / Collaborator7.3.7. Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials7.3.8 Leading Digital Therapeutic Solutions: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials7.3.9. Analysis by Trial Focus 7.3.10. Analysis by Therapeutic Area 7.3.11. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials 7.3.12. Geographical Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status 7.3.13. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population7.4. Clinical End-Points Analysis 8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS8.1. Chapter Overview8.2. Types of Funding8.3. Digital Therapeutics: Funding and Investment Analysis8.3.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances8.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested8.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding8.3.4. Analysis by Type of Therapy8.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area8.3.6. Analysis by Geography 8.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances8.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount of Funding8.3.9. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Instances8.4 Concluding Remarks 9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS 9.1. Chapter Overview9.2. Partnership Models9.3. Digital Therapeutics: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations 10. GO-TO-MARKET STRATEGY10.1. Chapter Overview10.2. Marketing Strategies Adopted by Digital Therapeutic Developers10.2.1. Participation in Global Events10.2.2. Marketing on Social Media Platforms10.2.3. Marketing on Online / Print Media Platforms10.2.4. Undertaking Various Promotional Activities through Official Websites10.2.5. Adoption of Different Business Models and Pricing Strategies10.2.5.1. B2C Business Model10.2.5.2. B2B Business Model10.2.5.2. B2B2C Business Model10.2.6. Undertaking Various Promotional Activities through Product Add-ons10.3. Concluding Remarks 11. BOWMAN CLOCK PRICING STRATEGY ANALYSIS11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. Bowman Strategy Clock11.2.1. Two Dimensions of Bowman Strategy Clock11.2.2. Eight Positions on Bowman Strategic Clock11.3 Framework11.3.1. Methodology11.3.2. Theoretical Framework and Price Evaluation Hypothesis11.3.3. Results and Interpretation11.4. Concluding Remarks 12. MARKET FORECAST 13. CASE STUDY: IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK13.1. Chapter Overview13.2. Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic on Digital Therapeutics13.2.1. Impact on Future Market Opportunity for Digital Therapeutic Solutions Market 13.3. Recuperative Strategies for Developer Businesses13.3.1. Strategies for Implementation in the Short / Mid Term13.3.2. Strategies for Implementation in the Long Term 14. REMOTE DIGITAL MONITORING / DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS 14.1. Chapter Overview14.2. An Introduction to Remote Digital Monitoring / Diagnostic Solutions14.3. Remote Digital Monitoring / Diagnostic Solutions: Overall Market Landscape14.4. Remote Digital Monitoring / Diagnostic Solutions: List of Developers14.5. Remote Digital Monitoring / Diagnostic Solutions: Company Profiles14.6. Remote Digital Monitoring / Diagnostic Solutions: Funding and Investment Analysis14.7. Concluding Remarks 15. SWOT ANALYSIS15.1. Chapter Overview15.2. Comparison of SWOT Factors 15.2.1. Strengths15.2.2. Weaknesses15.2.3. Opportunities15.2.4. Threats 16. DIGITAL SOLUTIONS: RECENT TRENDS AND FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES16.1. Chapter Overview16.2. Prevalent Trends Related to Digital Therapeutics16.2.1. Emerging Focus Areas16.2.2. Key Historical Trends16.2.3. Geographical Distribution of Activity16.3. Trends Shaping the Future of Digital Therapeutics16.3.1. Digital Solutions Closing the Digital Gap 16.3.2. Increasing Focus on Patient Centric Models 16.3.3. Applicability across a Variety of Disease Indications16.3.4. Increasing Emphasis on Real-World Evidence in Research and Development16.3.5. Advances in IT and Computing Power to Foster Future Innovation16.4. Improving the Future Health: Opportunities Beyond Digital Therapeutics 17. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k69q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

