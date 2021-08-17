Digital Era Media Inc. Launches RVDealers.ca Canadian RV Buy & Sell Marketplace

RVDealers.ca was created for RV enthusiasts by RV enthusiasts; the new digital marketplace provides the ultimate resource for buying and selling New & Used RVs of all types across Canada

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Era Media Inc. producers of MyDealers.ca and Canada's most popular boat buying and selling website BoatDealers.ca, are excited to announce the latest addition to their digital marketplace portfolio: RVDealers.ca.

RVDealers.ca provides RV buyers and sellers with a proven digital platform of highly relevant content, innovative design, and an interactive interface. They are proud members of the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association of Canada, Ontario Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association, GoRVing Canada, and Canadian Camping and RV Council.

According to Chris Perera, founder of RVDealers.ca and President of Digital Era Media Inc., "We are avid RVers ourselves so entering the RV market has been an ambition of ours for over 10 years. The proven track record of BoatDealers.ca and dominance in the Canadian market makes RVDealers.ca a natural extension of our offerings. We are committed to the long-term sustainability and growth of the Canadian RV industry. We will be encouraging RV ownership, participation, and assisting industry stakeholders in reaching their ideal buyers in a seamless manner."

Paul Cassidy - a 35+ year RV industry veteran joins the team at Digital Era Media Inc as their National RV Sales Manager.

"Chris and his DEM team have created a powerful platform for Canadian boat dealers. I am excited by the opportunity to join the team. We are committed to quickly establishing RVDealers.ca as the premiere website for not only Canadian RV dealers, but also manufacturers, after market suppliers, and all companies intent on growing their digital footprint in the Canadian RV industry," said Paul Cassidy in a statement.

RVDealers.ca welcomes all RV industry members to reach out to learn more about opportunities to work together for the mutual benefit of all parties and the overall growth of the entire RV industry.

About Digital Era Media Inc.:

Digital Era Media Inc. (DEM) is a new age media company focused on digital technology and its application to media. It currently produces the MyDealers.ca suite of sites which includes BoatDealers.ca, OutboardDealers.ca, MotorcycleDealers.ca, SledDealers.ca, and QuadDealers.ca, as well as boating news source BoatBlurb.com.

Launched in 2001, BoatDealers.ca provides boat buyers and sellers with a website of highly relevant content, innovative design, and an interactive interface. It is now the most visited marine website in Canada.

