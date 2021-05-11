Digital Education Publishing Market In US- Cengage Learning Inc., Georg Von Holtzbrinck GmbH And Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital education publishing market in the US is poised to grow by USD 2.

The digital education publishing market in the US is poised to grow by USD 2.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

The report on the digital education publishing market in US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the competitive price of digital educational content and the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector.

The digital education publishing market in US analysis includes Product, End-user, and Geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing prominence of alternative credentialing as one of the prime reasons driving the digital education publishing market growth in the US during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The digital education publishing market in US covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Cengage Learning Inc.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

McGraw Hill Education Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

RELX Plc

Scholastic Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Digital textbooks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Digital assessment books - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate and skill based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

