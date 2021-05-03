Digital Customer Experience Tops 2021 Agenda For BFSI

Digital solutions that deliver a seamless customer experience and boost loyalty and sales are at the top of the agenda for banking, financial services and insurance companies, say industry experts with Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a...

Digital solutions that deliver a seamless customer experience and boost loyalty and sales are at the top of the agenda for banking, financial services and insurance companies, say industry experts with Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Digitizing customer journeys, scaling up transformation and finding more agile and productive ways of working are among the topics that will be explored at the ISG TechXchange: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance virtual event, May 18-19, featuring experts with leading banking, financial services and insurance companies.

"Customers today want more nuanced and personalized service from banks, financial services firms and insurers, and new entrants are responding with a one-stop-shop experience that's forcing established firms to innovate and compete," said Owen Wheatley, lead partner, ISG Banking and Financial Services, and co-host of the ISG TechXchange: BFSI.

"Market pressure," Wheatley said, "will accelerate the adoption of technologies to drive customer intimacy and engagement, combat financial crime, make better use of data, adjust service delivery to customer preferences and manage corporate spending."

In a day-one keynote address, Patrick Kelly, chief digital officer, First Horizon Bank, will explore changing consumer and business owner expectations and discuss how businesses can deliver digital interactions that are as impactful as human interactions.

Also on day one, Dashon Williford, senior vice president of digital strategy and experience at Alliance Data Systems, will deliver a keynote presentation on digital customer engagement, drawing on his experience leading acquisition, servicing and engagement across digital platforms, and in-store/point of sale experiences for proprietary, cobranded and private-label portfolios.

Jeff Martin of the workplace experience team at Wells Fargo will discuss how the pandemic has made the case for increased remote working and, conversely, highlighted the importance of in-person interaction, and the impact those trends will have on the future of work.

A panel discussion on meeting the demands of a hybrid work environment will bring together Leslie Anderson, global head of enterprise technology employee experience at BMO Financial Group, and Bettina Zerza, a principal at ZERZA.com, whose work focuses on the intersection of architecture and technology.

On day two, the agenda turns toward the insurance sector. Claudiu Coltea, SVP and chief customer experience officer of Travelers, will deliver an industry spotlight presentation. Then, Paul Schreiner, partner, ISG Insurance, and co-host of the event, will probe the changing nature of competition and cooperation in his interview with Michael Lebor, senior vice president of digital distribution at AmTrust Financial Services.

"The role of competition and cooperation is changing, with insurers leveraging third-party providers to jumpstart their processes, customer experience and digital journeys," Schreiner said. "Insurance purchases that used to happen in person can now happen online, often without any human contact from the insurer. This requires seamless interactions across multiple channels to provide an exceptional customer experience in every interaction."

Leveraging data and analytics to deliver high-value outcomes in insurance will be the topic of a panel discussion with leaders from QBE Europe, Just Auto Insurance, Employers Insurance and the Hanover Insurance Group. Additional sessions with BMO (Bank of Montreal), Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions and global reinsurance company SCOR will explore creative ways to drive customer engagement and innovation while evolving as a digital organization.

During the event, ISG Innovation Lab sessions will offer participants a chance to explore emerging products and technologies, and the ISG Startup Challenge will feature entrepreneurs pitching their new business ideas, with winners chosen by audience vote.

The ISG TechXchange: BFSI is sponsored by Workday, Accenture, Cigniti, OutSystems, Genpact and Coforge. Desk Yogi and SmartMoneyMatch are media partners. Additional information and event registration is available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005516/en/