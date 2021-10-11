Digital Currency Pioneer Brock Pierce Becomes General Partner In Space Fund™

Spacefund™ is the first fund dedicated to the ecosystem and space economy as a whole

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brock Pierce, entrepreneur, philanthropist and former US Presidential candidate announced his recent involvement with SpaceFund™ as general partner. As an entrepreneur, Pierce has raised more than $5 billion for various ventures and has been focused on impact investing. Pierce's track record of founding, advising, and investing in disruptive businesses has expanded opportunities and access for companies across many industries.

Pierce views investing in space very much like he foresaw cryptocurrencies in its early stages and believes that space is creating an entire eco systems and will be the next revolution for investors.

Rick Tomlinson, godfather of space revolution adds " I am excited to have Brock join our already amazing team. His vision and proven track record of successful investing compliments what we do. By joining us now, he proves that he knows when to climb aboard the rocket ship of the new space economy."

Pierce is a coveted public speaker and has lectured at some of the most prestigious institutions on developing technologies including The Milken Institute. He is the founder of nonprofit Integro, attracting financial resources to Puerto Rico. He has been featured in numerous publications including The Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stone, Forbes, Fast Company, The New York Times and many others.

SpaceFund ™ does more than invest in space, they actively engage in a space revolution helping form the US and global conversation about our future on the frontier through media and public engagements in strategic planning and policy.

SpaceFund ™ Venture recently announced its first close of the second fund in April of 2021 and announced that it not only reached but surpassed the planned first close of $5 million for its $20 million BlastOff Fund. The Houston and Austin-based company states that commitments to the fund have been overwhelmingly positive.

