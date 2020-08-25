Digital Crossroad Bolsters Operational Capabilities With T5 Data Centers Partnership

HAMMOND, Ind., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Data Centers has been selected by Digital Crossroad (DX), a wholesale data center developer, to provide critical facility management services for the company's new data center campus located at the site of the former State Line Generating Plant in Hammond, Indiana.

Digital Crossroad is celebrating the first phase of its 1.7 million square foot data center campus with the launch of the DX-1 facility on October 31, 2020, bringing 20MW of critical power and 108,000 square feet of IT and office space.

Located just outside of downtown Chicago's growing tech hub, the DX campus offers customers highly-attractive state tax incentives, including a 50-year, 100% sales and use tax exemption with no minimum investment. In addition to economic benefits, the campus will deploy an on-site solar power generation plant and an innovative free water cooling system that ties directly into Lake Michigan.

" Indiana's commitment to creating a strong national data center industry involved creating operational excellence and exempting energy and equipment purchases from sales tax. With T5, we have a partner that can maximize the advantages that Indiana has," said Thomas P. Dakich , Managing Member, Digital Crossroad.

Digital Crossroad is building an ecosystem of partners that can deliver best-in-class data center services, choosing T5 based on the company's track record of success in delivering and operating data centers for some of the world's largest hyperscale and enterprise users.

"We're excited to be working with the team at Digital Crossroad. The data center campus in Hammond will solidify Indiana as a top-tier data center market and we look forward to applying our deep-rooted operational experience in this market," said Steve Holland, Senior Vice President of Data Center Facility Management and Operations for T5.

About T5 Data CentersT5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading lifecycle data center partner headquartered in Atlanta, GA. T5 provides comprehensive data center services, ranging from development and mission-critical construction to leasing, outsourced facility management and IT data hall operations for organizations across North America and Europe. Learn more about T5 online at t5datacenters.com or by phone at 888.239.7133.

About Digital CrossroadDigital Crossroad is a regional wholesale data center developer based in Hammond, IN. The company is currently building out a 1.7 million square foot data center campus on a site that was previously the home of the State Line Generating Plant. Digital Crossroad is transforming the historic site into a 21st-century data center that offers unmatched economic and green energy benefits. To learn more, please visit digitalcrossroad.com.

Media Contacts:

Digital Crossroad Jason Ferrara JFerrara@digitalcrossroad.com

T5 Craig Mckesson cmckesson@t5datacenters.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-crossroad-bolsters-operational-capabilities-with-t5-data-centers-partnership-301118038.html

SOURCE T5 Data Centers