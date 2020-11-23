Digital Colony Appoints Liam Stewart As Managing Director And Chief Operating Officer

Digital Colony, a leading global digital infrastructure investment firm, today announced the appointment of Liam Stewart as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Mr. Stewart will be responsible for the ongoing execution and oversight of the firm's strategic, operational and financial performance, with a particular focus on driving operational improvements at both Digital Colony and its portfolio companies. Mr. Stewart succeeds Jeff Ginsberg, who will continue to serve as Chief Administrative Officer and remain on the investment committee of Digital Colony Partners inaugural fund.

"I am thrilled to welcome Liam back. Adding an executive of Liam's caliber to our best-in-class management team will accelerate our ongoing efforts to capitalize on the powerful secular tailwinds driving investment in digital infrastructure," said Marc Ganzi, Colony Capital President and CEO and Digital Colony CEO. "Liam is a seasoned infrastructure investment executive who brings significant experience across multiple disciplines. His operational, transactional and capital markets expertise will be invaluable as Digital Colony continues its next phase of growth. I would also like to personally thank Jeff Ginsberg for his countless contributions as our founding COO and look forward to continuing to work closely with him as he remains a key executive of the firm."

Mr. Stewart joins Digital Colony from Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation ("MIC"), where he most recently served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this role, Mr. Stewart was a Senior Vice President at Global Tower Partners ("GTP"). During his time at GTP, Mr. Stewart worked alongside Mr. Ganzi, who was GTP's Founder and CEO. Together, they helped grow GTP to become one of the largest privately owned tower companies in the U.S., ultimately leading to GTP's 2013 acquisition by American Tower Corporation for $4.8 billion.

"Demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow rapidly on a global basis, and I am excited to join Digital Colony at such a pivotal time," said Mr. Stewart. "Digital Colony is a key global investor, operator and manager of digital infrastructure, and I look forward to working closely with Marc, Jeff, and the rest of the team."

About Liam Stewart

Liam Stewart has over 15 years of international experience in infrastructure, digital infrastructure, capital markets and finance. Prior to joining Digital Colony, Mr. Stewart served as Chief Financial Officer at MIC. From 2009 through 2013, Mr. Stewart served as Senior Vice-President and a Management Partner at GTP, then a Macquarie-affiliated private real estate investment trust owning and operating cellular communications towers in the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama. He led GTP's debt and equity financings, business planning, capital expenditure initiatives and financial planning and analysis functions. Prior to joining GTP, Mr. Stewart was responsible for listed media and telecommunications investments in North America for Macquarie Group.

Mr. Stewart received a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of New South Wales, Australia and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Digital Colony

Digital Colony is a leading digital infrastructure investment firm with over US$23 billion in assets under management. Launched in 2017 by Digital Bridge and Colony Capital, Digital Colony brings together Digital Bridge's industry, operational and investment expertise, and Colony Capital's (CLNY) - Get Report global operating platform and capital markets access. Digital Colony is a leading investor, owner and operator enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity through investments in mission-critical infrastructure around the globe. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore, and has over 90 investment and operating professionals. For more information, please visit www.digitalcolony.com.

