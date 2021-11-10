Digital Ally, Inc. Sets Date To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Third Quarter 202 1 Operating Results c onference c all to take place on Wednesday, November 1 7 th , 2021, at 11:15 a.

Third Quarter 202 1 Operating Results c onference c all to take place on Wednesday, November 1 7 th , 2021, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Lenexa, KS, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) - Get Digital Ally, Inc. Report, which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, November 17 th at 11:15 a.m. EDT to discuss its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, the recent acquisition of TicketSmarter ®, the formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, its Shield TM Health Protection Product line and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the third quarter of 2021 prior to the conference call.

Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conferenc e ID # 9338026 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 1 7 th , 20 2 1 .

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from November 1 7 th , 202 1, until 11:59 p.m. EDT on January 1 7 th , 20 2 2 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID # 9338026 .

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ® specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., and acquisition of TicketSmarter, LLC, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit: https://www.digitalallyinc.com/

Follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here: Facebook I Instagram I Linkedin I Twitter

Contact InformationStanton Ross, CEOTom Heckman, CFODigital Ally, Inc.913-814-7774 info@digitalallyinc.com