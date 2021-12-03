Digital Ally Announces Notable Order For Body-Worn Cameras

Carteret Police Department places order to outfi t entire agency with 180 FirstVu HD body cameras

Lenexa, KS, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) - Get Digital Ally, Inc. Report (the " Company " ), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security for venues and events, today announces it has received an upgrade order from the Carteret Police Department (NJ) for 180 FirstVu HD body cameras and docking stations.

Carteret PD, a legacy customer of Digital Ally since 2008, purchased this equipment with the help of the State of New Jersey Body-Worn Camera Grant Program.

"We are very excited to continue our long-standing relationship with the Carteret Police Department," said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, "As the body camera industry continues to evolve, Digital Ally remains committed to providing all departments the ability to equip their officers with the latest technology."

Additional recent orders include:

Allen County Sheriff's Department - Legacy customer for over a decade upgrades in-car systems to EVO-HD via the Company's subscription plan.

- Legacy customer for over a decade upgrades in-car systems to EVO-HD via the Company's subscription plan. Sumner CSO - Purchases additional EVO-HD in-car systems and FirstVu HD body cameras hosted on the cloud.

- Purchases additional EVO-HD in-car systems and FirstVu HD body cameras hosted on the cloud. Granger Police Department - New customer deploying department wide EVO-HD in-car systems and FirstVu HD body cameras via the subscription plan.

- New customer deploying department wide EVO-HD in-car systems and FirstVu HD body cameras via the subscription plan. Mesilla Marshal's Office - New customer to outfit officers with FirstVu HD body cameras.

- New customer to outfit officers with FirstVu HD body cameras. Cleveland Police Department - Outfits agency with complete ecosystem of evidence capturing technology with DVM-800 in-car systems, FirstVu HD body cameras and VuLink auto-activation technology hosted on the cloud.

- Outfits agency with complete ecosystem of evidence capturing technology with DVM-800 in-car systems, FirstVu HD body cameras and VuLink auto-activation technology hosted on the cloud. Lebanon Police Department - Continues to add to its Digital Ally solution with DVM-800 in-car systems hosted on the cloud.

- Continues to add to its Digital Ally solution with DVM-800 in-car systems hosted on the cloud. Spink County Sheriff's Office - Legacy customer purchases additional DVM-800 in-car systems to outfit patrol vehicles.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ® specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., and acquisition of TicketSmarter, LLC, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional

Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact InformationStanton Ross, CEOTom Heckman, CFODigital Ally, Inc.913-814-7774 info@digitalallyinc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the FirstVu HD; whether the Company will make a global impact with its technology innovations; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 20 20. and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.