Digital Ally Announces New Customer Order For Its EVO-HD In-Car System And Body-Worn Cameras

Franklin County Sheriff's Office uses Digital Ally's subscription payment plan to outfit its department with the complete ecosystem of video evidence recording technology

Lenexa, KS, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) - Get Report, the "Company", which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced it has received a significant order from Franklin County Sheriff's Office (KY) for fifteen (15) of its highly advanced EVO-HD in-car camera systems paired with FirstVu HD body-worn cameras, patented VuLink ® auto-activation technology and EVO GovCloud storage solution powered by Amazon Web Services. This order will be purchased on the Company's subscription payment plan available for first responders.

"After extensive testing and evaluation, we chose Digital Ally as our sole provider for in-car cameras, body cameras, and evidence management software. The ability for their equipment to work seamlessly together and have all video evidence hosted on one centralized platform made it an easy decision. We look forward to a long relationship with Digital Ally," said Sheriff Chris Quire.

"We are proud to be the preferred provider of evidence recording technology and storage for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Body cameras and in-car video systems are critically important to the safety and security of all concerned," said Stan Ross CEO of Digital Ally, adding "Digital Ally is committed to providing the necessary technology to law enforcement by any means necessary. We look forward to working with the officers of Franklin County and the community."

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally recently launched two new product lines including a n on-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company's ThermoVu™ brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company's Shield™ brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the EVO-HD; whether and the extent to which customers will purchase the Company's products because of the Company's VuLink ® technology; whether the Company will make a global impact with its technology innovations; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.