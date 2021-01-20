Digital Agility Summit Offers Opportunity To Capitalize On Trends

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest is high for the Digital Agility Summit virtual conference, presented by Applied Software, with hundreds of AEC professionals, including top C-suite executives from companies representing the Top ENR list,...

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest is high for the Digital Agility Summit virtual conference, presented by Applied Software, with hundreds of AEC professionals, including top C-suite executives from companies representing the Top ENR list, expected to participate in the half-day online event starting at 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, January 21.

Featured keynote speaker for the conference will be Dan Waldschmidt, Chief Revenue Officer of Panzura. He will suggest practical ways to survive in the marketplace using systems and processes to drive follow-up and follow-through, keys to being truly digitally resilient.

The conference will consider present and future technologies that make it possible for AEC firms to put user data exactly where it needs to be, regardless of challenges or where the user is located.

Ten breakout sessions taught by industry leaders and peers will feature such topics as infrastructure options for the remote workforce, the future of AEC technology, CMMC certification, how to save IT hours, and more. The final session, a roundtable discussion, will deliberate on future trends. All sessions will be available to registrants on demand following the conference.

Attendees will be part of an interactive community for real-time virtual networking.

Featured Digital Agility Summit sponsors include Panzura, Stambaugh Ness and premier AEC digital transformation thought leader Applied Software.

Information on the event and registration can be found at: " Digital Agility Summit."

About Applied Software

Applied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for the AEC, MEP, fabrication and manufacturing industries, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering our clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied has been helping clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982. For more information visit www.asti.com.

For more information: Todd Weyandt (404)564-1843 tweyandt@asti.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-agility-summit-offers-opportunity-to-capitalize-on-trends-301211920.html

SOURCE Applied Software