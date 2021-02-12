Digital Advances For Participants And Plan Sponsors Earn TIAA Industry Honors

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA has earned four gold medals in Corporate Insight's annual Monitor Awards, a program that recognizes digital innovation and significant advances in web and mobile user experience over the past year in the financial services industry.

"We're relentlessly focused on technology that improves clients' financial lives and provides them with a seamless and intuitive experience," said Scott Blandford, TIAA's Chief Digital Officer. "We're grateful for the awards that recognize this commitment."

Corporate Insight is a leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research. This is the 22nd year for the awards.

Award details

In the retirement plans-sponsor platform category, TIAA captured gold medals for homepages and dashboards, reporting and integration of plan information.

Homepage: Offers comprehensive selections of data, visualizations, resources and links.

Plan Information: Provides unique approach to presenting plan information, integrating most of the plan data pages—including plan health data and analytics—into its dynamic reporting tool.

Reporting Tool: Offers complete selections of customizable prebuilt reports and processes for creating new reports from scratch.

In the retirement plans-participant platform category, TIAA won a gold medal for transaction capabilities.

The transactional interfaces display all essential account information, and most include dynamically updating components like pie charts, graphs and contribution calculators to preview the impact of making the inputted change, a clear best practice.

About TIAA

With an award-winning 1 track record for consistent investment performance, TIAA (TIAA.org) is the leading provider of financial services in the academic, research, medical, cultural and government fields. TIAA has $1.3 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2020 2) and offers a wide range of financial solutions, including investing, banking, advice and education, and retirement services.

1 The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. Lipper Leaders fund ratings do not constitute and are not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security of any entity in any jurisdiction. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license. The Award is based on a review of risk-adjusted performance of 39 companies for 2016, 36 for 2017, 35 for 2018 & 2019, and 30 for 2020. The award pertains only to the TIAA-CREF mutual funds in the mixed-asset category. Without such waivers ratings could be lower. Past performance does not guarantee future results. For current performance, rankings and prospectuses, please visit TIAA.org.

2 Based on approximately $1.3 trillion of assets under management across Nuveen affiliates and TIAA investment management teams as of 12/31/2020.

