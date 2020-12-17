Diginex Outlines Strategic Roadmap To Make Digital Assets More Accessible At The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS) ("Diginex" or the "Company"), a digital assets financial services company, laid out its strategic roadmap to make digital assets more accessible for institutions and individuals during its presentation at the 13 th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A replay of Diginex's presentation can be accessed through LD Micro's Main Event website here.

During the presentation Diginex's CEO Richard Byworth highlighted:

Diginex's competitive advantage as the first and only full digital asset ecosystem comprising a cryptocurrency exchange (EQUOS) to be listed on Nasdaq;

The unique level of transparency and governance, which the crypto industry currently lacks, that an SEC approved company listed on Nasdaq can provide; and

Diginex's two core areas of focus: (i) crypto derivatives, supported by the infrastructure and standards required to drive adoption by institutional investors; and (ii) the disruption that blockchain technology can bring to capital markets

Additionally, Richard Byworth announced that EQUOS intends to launch its first derivative product, a Bitcoin perpetual futures product (futures contract with no expiry), this month. The new product is expected to drive meaningful volume growth to the exchange. An Ethereum perpetual future is also due to be rolled out in this month. Both solutions form part of a broader product roadmap that will provide the essential infrastructure necessary for greater institutional adoption of digital assets.

Mr. Byworth commented, "Adoption of digital assets has been substantially expedited this year with the advent of a global pandemic and various governments' fiscal and monetary responses. As a result, we are likely to likely see significant increase in the value of Bitcoin and the broader adoption of crypto assets accelerate further next year. Diginex is the pure play digital assets company, and the first and only to be listed on Nasdaq."

"Over the course of 2019 and 2020, we have built the entire Diginex ecosystem with all value accreting to the exchange. EQUOS is differentiated from many other exchanges in that it focuses on solving many of the infrastructure and product issues that current traders are dealing with on incumbent platforms. As we roll out a much-improved version of the perpetual futures product, this is just the beginning of our roadmap around the derivative product set. Having one of the world's leading custodians in this space, we are also able to provide our institutional clients with the foundational piece towards a full prime brokerage offering or a private bank-like experience for retail. 2021 is set to be a huge year for Bitcoin, the industry, and Diginex."

"While we are currently targeting the sizeable market opportunities in Asia and Europe, our long-term goal is to make our innovative products available to U.S. investors as well. We intend to establish a strong foothold in multiple markets to realize the massive potential for our business and drive greater value for investors in the long run."

To close the conference, Richard Byworth introduced Brock Pierce, entrepreneur and philanthropist, who sat down with Chris Lahiji, CEO and Founder of LD Micro, his entry into investing in Bitcoin as well as his success in business.

To learn more about Diginex's product roadmap and the Company's strategic priorities, as well as to view a roundtable discussion with industry experts on the essential catalysts for mainstream adoption of digital assets, view the replay of Diginex's Inaugural Strategy Day, which can be accessed at the following link: https://ir.diginex.com/events-news/investor-events.

This document is not an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or advice of any kind by any person. Any products and services described in it are not available to all persons in all jurisdictions

About Diginex

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform Diginex Access, a securitization advisory service Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian, Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park. For more information visit: https://www.diginex.com/

Follow Diginex on social media on Twitter @DiginexGlobal, on Facebook @DiginexGlobal, and on LinkedIn. Follow EQUOS.io on social media on Twitter @EQUOS_io and on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Diginex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the ability of Diginex to grow and manage growth profitably; Diginex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Diginex's ability to execute its business plan; the inability to maintain the listing of Diginex's shares on NASDAQ; Diginex's estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Diginex's products; Diginex's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; potential litigation involving Diginex or the validity or enforceability of Diginex's intellectual property; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Diginex's products and services; and such other risks and uncertainties indicated in Diginex's Shell Company Report on Form 20-F, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Diginex's other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Diginex believes to be reasonable as of this date.

Diginex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Press Contact: Heather DaleE: heather.dale@diginex.com

Investor Relations Contact: Ross Dunwoody and Christian ArnellE: ir@diginex.com

or

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher Gateway Investor RelationsEmail: Diginex@gatewayir.com Tel: +1 949-574-3860

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diginex-outlines-strategic-roadmap-to-make-digital-assets-more-accessible-at-the-13th-annual-ld-micro-main-event-301195221.html

SOURCE Diginex Limited