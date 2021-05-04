DigiMax Makes Strategic Investment In Technology Disruptor, Kirobo, To Help Solve Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Transaction Risks

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (CSE:DIGI), (OTC: DBKSF)-- DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. ("DigiMax") announces a $5 million USD strategic investment in Kirobo. The investment will help launch Kirobo's DeFi security products, and allow DigiMax to integrate these solutions into its own products.

Kirobo, an Israeli based blockchain technology company, has developed solutions to some of the biggest problems in crypto by giving users new capabilities, such as: (1) ability to cancel a transfer if sent to a wrong address; and (2) transactions can be password protected prior to sending to ensure only the intended user can be the recipient.

In addition, Brock Pierce has joined the DigiMax and Kirobo Advisory Boards to help guide the global launch of Kirobo's products. Pierce is the Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and co-founder of EOS, Blockchain Capital, Tether, and Mastercoin (the first-ever ICO). In 2017, Pierce co-founded Block.one, which developed the EOS.IO software and sold over $4 billion USD in tokens in the EOS crowdsale, making it the largest ICO in history.

Brock Pierce said, "I am excited to join the advisory boards of both DigiMax and Kirobo, and looking forward to helping Kirobo introduce its uniquely disruptive technology to the market."

Chris Carl, DigiMax CEO said: "We are proud to announce our strategic investment in Kirobo, a company set to fundamentally change the DeFi landscape with its security-centric solutions. We are also excited to invite Mr. Pierce onto our Advisory Board."

Asaf Naim, Kirobo CEO said: "Today's announcement represents a firm seal of approval in Kirobo's superior service offering. The DigiMax investment will help expedite the launch of new solutions designed to help DeFi users to navigate transactions with far greater confidence."

An official IBM Watson partner, DigiMax has extensive experience in Machine Learning, , AI, and Cryptocurrency technology, developing solutions including the Projected Personality Interpreter (PPI) and SAAS platform CryptoDivine .

Kirobo provides crypto users and companies with state-of-the-art tools to gain better control of their funds, making blockchain as simple and secure as online banking. With Israel Innovation Authority support, Kirobo has created logic layers over the Bitcoin and ethereum network, and is rolling out advanced services and solutions.

Visit www.digimax-global.com and Kirobo.io

Source:Martti Kangas, Investor Communications - 647-521-9261 - mkangas@digimax-global.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimax-makes-strategic-investment-in-technology-disruptor-kirobo-to-help-solve-decentralized-finance-defi-transaction-risks-301283703.html

SOURCE DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc.