Digimarc Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call For Wednesday, October 28 At 5:00 P.m. ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) - Get Report, creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ( 2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Management will also provide an update on market conditions and its execution of strategy. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.

Digimarc Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis and CFO Charles Beck will host the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ( 2:00 p.m. Pacific time)Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934International Number: 706-679-0638Conference ID: 4997586

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Digimarc's investor relations team at 503-469-4762.

About DigimarcDigimarc Corporation (DMRC) - Get Report is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-sets-third-quarter-2020-conference-call-for-wednesday-october-28-at-500-pm-et-301150353.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation