Digimarc Participates In Upcoming Industry Events And Webinars

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) - Get Report, creator of the Digimarc Platform, announced that Digimarc leaders will be participating in several premier industry events and webinars throughout the spring and summer of 2021. Digimarc representatives will highlight the broad benefits of the Platform, including brand protection, traceability, improved recycling and sorting of plastic waste, and more. The events are:

DRUPA - April 20-23 | Virtual

Güneri Tugcu, Sr. European Channel Manager, Digimarc, is speaking on Friday, April 23 from 4:50pm - 5:20 (GMT +1) on the benefits of the Digimarc Platform for consumer brands and retailers.

Automotive Logistics & Supply Chain Europe Live - April 20-21 | Virtual

Phil Stafford, Sr. Channel Partner Sales, Global, Digimarc, is participating in a "Think Tank" panel discussion on how the automotive industry is placing greater consideration and resources towards new and alternative materials, weighing up single use versus returnable packaging, looking at remodeling processes to eliminate waste, and investing in new technology for improved track and trace. Register here.

GS1 US Traceability Panel - April 29 | Webinar

GS1 US is sponsoring a panel discussion, "Traceability from Start to Finish: How to Maximize Visibility and Minimize Risks," on Thursday, April 29 from 2:00pm - 3:00 (EST), featuring Phil Stafford, Sr. Channel Partner Sales, Global, Digimarc, along with John Dwyer, Vice President of Business Development, WestRock and Curt Schacker, EVP of Business Development and Partnerships, EVRYTHNG. Register here.

XTalks - May 6 | Webinar

Becky Kiichle-Gross, Staff Product Manager, Digimarc, and John McPherson, Director of Digital Innovation, rfxcel, will speak on the subject of global supply chain complexity and the need for traceability. The presentation is titled, "Traceability for Consumer Safety: Evolving Your Physical and Digital Supply Chain," and is on Thursday, May 6, from 1:00pm - 2:00 (EST). Register here.

Print Quality Control in the Age of Connected Packaging - May 26 | Webinar

Digimarc will host a webinar on Wednesday, May 26 at 10am (EST) on how technology is evolving to create a more accurate and automated quality control process throughout the package creation journey from initial design to final printing. Presenting will be Jay Sperry, Platform Evangelist, Digimarc; Guy Yogev, Marketing Director, AVT; Florian Constabel, Head of Digimarc, Wipak; and a representative from GlobalVision. Register here.

NRF Retail Converge - June 21-25 | Virtual

Digimarc is an event sponsor and will have a marketplace listing, showcasing the Digimarc Platform's benefits in the areas of traceability, brand protection, retail operations and supporting the recycling of plastic materials. NRF Retail Converge brings together retailers from a wide range of functional areas to gain insights and explore new and tested technologies. Register here.

Find out more about how the Digimarc Platform, featuring Digimarc Barcode, enables an ecosystem of connected devices, such as smartphones, retail barcode scanners and inspection systems to reliably and efficiently scan content of all kinds. The Platform enables a number of benefits, including the reduction of plastic waste, increased efficiencies across supply chains, the protection and authenticity of products or content, improved retail operations and enhanced consumer engagement.

