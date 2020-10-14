Digi-Key Electronics To Sponsor And Present At Virtual ST Developers Conference 2020

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it will have a booth with expert demos and live discussion at the ST Developers Conference which is taking place virtually this year on Oct. 20 and 21. The virtual summit will bring together experts in markets that are poised for rapid growth in the coming years, including IoT, smart driving, and smart home, city & industry.

The free virtual event will feature more than 50 on-demand presentations plus over 25 live presentations with the ability to chat live with the presenters. Event registration is free, but participants must register to take part in the conference, presentations, live chat and virtual exhibit hall.

Digi-Key Principle Applications Engineer Robert Nelson will be demonstrating Machinechat with STM32F746 and X-NUCELO-IKS01A3 in the Digi-Key virtual booth, and the presentation will also be available on-demand to registered participants through the end of October. Also available in the Digi-Key booth will be several technical documents based on ST products. Robert and the Digi-Key application engineering team will be available in the booth to discuss the projects, as well as any other technical subjects. Access to the Digi-Key booth will be through the virtual Exhibit Hall.

"We're excited to take part in the first virtual ST Developers Conference," says Robert Nelson, principle applications engineer for Digi-Key. "This event brings together a wide variety of product developers and design engineers to share their expertise and insight on existing and future applications and how they will continue to disrupt in consumer, industrial, automotive, and other industries. We're excited to learn from other industry partners and share our expertise with the community that we have missed seeing in person this year."

After hearing from thought leaders across multiple market segments, attendees will leave the conference with information to help optimize performance, size, power consumption and cost of their next generation of products.

Attendees of the event will be able to watch live and on-demand sessions by the best speakers in the industry, and also have the opportunity to participate in live Q&As.

For more information about the ST Developers Conference and to register, please visit the event page.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

