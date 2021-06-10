Digi-Key Electronics Named Vishay North America Catalog Distributor Of The Year And Catalog Semiconductor Distributor Of The Year

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, the leading global electronic components distributor, was honored with both the Vishay North America Catalog Distributor of the Year and Vishay North America Catalog...

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, the leading global electronic components distributor, was honored with both the Vishay North America Catalog Distributor of the Year and Vishay North America Catalog Semiconductor Distributor of the Year awards for 2020 from Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components.

The awards recognize Digi-Key's contributions to Vishay's North American revenue growth, customer count and more over the past year. Vishay offers a broad passive and semiconductor product offering, and their diverse portfolio is of critical importance to the global engineering community. Digi-Key is proud to partner with and represent their global position in many key industries worldwide including medical markets, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, industrial and computing.

"Both of these recognitions are an honor to the Digi-Key team and represent our team's efforts and dedication to such a significant contributor to the global engineering community," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "We are proud to partner with a global leader in our industry, and our achievement is a shared partnership success."

"Digi-Key consistently demonstrates, in the most challenging environments, the ability to acquire and connect customers to our broad portfolio of essential components," said Dave Valletta, executive vice president of sales at Vishay Intertechnology. "We are pleased to present the Americas team with the Catalog Distributor of the Year and the Catalog Semiconductor Distributor of the year awards."

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH).

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

