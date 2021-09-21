Digi-Key Electronics Announces Partnership With F3 Wireless To Offer RF Engineering Services

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics , which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has secured an exclusive partnership with F3 Wireless through the Digi-Key Marketplace to offer their range of MicroServices, including reviews and consultations with experienced Radio Frequency (RF) engineers.

F3 Wireless specializes in consulting, design, and manufacturing services for electronic products and applications. As a trusted engineering partner, F3 helps companies through the stages of product design, development, certification and manufacturing.

Available to customers in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, microservices from F3 can help mitigate risks and ensure performance, compliance and certification of a radio device. F3's range of reviews and consultations include:

Schematic reviews that highlight risks and propose methods for mitigation or avoidance with regard to unintentional EMI/EMC/RSE as well as threats to radio performance.

Device reviews focusing on antenna performance, testability, certification, design verification testing and manufacturing.

Manufacturing reviews to focus on manufacturability, testability and cost.

"By partnering with Digi-Key, F3 is bringing these bite-sized design services to market for the first time," said David Sandys, director, technical marketing at Digi-Key Electronics. "RF is a fast-growing, specialized field, and relying on RF experts is the best way to ensure that any product with a radio in it will be compliant and perform as expected. The ability to leverage a knowledgeable RF engineering team helps bring products to market more efficiently, saving both time and money."

"F3 is excited to partner with Digi-Key on this first-of-its-kind innovative approach to engineering services," said Chris Anderson, chief technology officer at F3 Wireless. "Our microservices feature a variety of offerings that allow companies to quickly engage with an experienced RF engineer on critical design practices such as schematic, device reviews and manufacturing reviews."

For more information about F3 Wireless and to schedule a consultation, please visit Digi-Key Marketplace .

About F3 WirelessF3 Wireless is a custom wireless electronics device organization based in Minneapolis that offers consulting, engineering, design, certification, and manufacturing for the "things" in the IoT. F3 is a team of engineering experts with the goal of translating wireless technology into business automation solutions, partnering on everything from certification test plans and design reviews, to complete device development. F3's core competency is wireless in all of its variations, and providing best in class device cost and time to volume. Additional information can be found at f3wireless.com and LinkedIn .

About Digi-Key ElectronicsDigi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

