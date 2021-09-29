Digi-Key Electronics Announces Global Partnership With QuickLogic Corporation Through The Digi-Key Marketplace

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has secured a global partnership with QuickLogic® Corporation through the Digi-Key Marketplace to offer their range of low power, multi-core MCU, FPGAs and embedded FPGAs, voice and sensor processing.

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that embraces open source FPGA tools through their QuickLogic Open Reconfigurable Computing (QORC) initiative.

With the addition of QuickLogic products to the Digi-Key Marketplace, customers now have a complete software and hardware ultra-low power solution, enabling them to go from idea to design within days. QuickLogic products are supported by many popular open source software tools such as Zephyr, FreeRTOS, SymbiFlow and Renode.

Whether a customer is adding always-on wake word detection, deploying AI inferencing models at the edge/endpoint, or want a low power Arm® Cortex®-M4F MCU based on completely open source software, the QuickLogic EOS™ S3 family of SoCs has a solution. The product portfolio includes:

EOS S3 MCU Sensor Processing Platform - With the integrated Arm Cortex-M4F MCU and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) core, customers can go from idea to prototype to mass production quickly. It is supported by an easy-to-use, low-cost dev kit and open source software toolchains (Zephyr, FreeRTOS) as well as QuickLogic's FPGA user tools.

EOS S3 Voice + Sensor Hub- Supports concurrent sensor processing with voice recognition. The ultra-low power solution supports long battery life without sacrificing user experience.

EOS S3-AI - An all-inclusive low power solution and development environment to economically incorporate the benefits of AI in endpoint applications.

QuickFeather Development Kit- QuickFeather is small, Feather compatible, inexpensive, and fully supported by open source tools. With a Cortex®-M4F MCU and integrated eFPGA, the onboard EOS S3 lets you innovate with fully open source hardware and software.

Qomu Development Kit- Having both an extremely low power embedded processor and low power FPGA technology makes Qomu the perfect development platform, especially for edge IoT applications and artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities. The tiny board plugs straight into USB Type-A ports, making it possible to design anywhere.

"QuickLogic products are optimized for ultra-low power consumption, making them ideal for IoT and consumer mobile applications," said Anissa Lauer, senior product manager - Marketplace for Digi-Key. "In addition, the Basic Edition of the Analytics Toolkit from QuickLogic's subsidiary, SensiML®, is already available at Digi-Key. As a result, our customers now have a complete software and hardware solution enabling a more rapid ideation and design process."

SensiML's Analytics Toolkit offers customers a complete AI development workflow for data collection, labeling, model generation and test/validation of embedded AI.

"Digi-Key offers the world's largest selection of electronic components," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "Selling through Digi-Key Electronics broadens access to our products by providing engineers an easy way to order devices, kits, and software tools. We look forward to working with Digi-Key to expand our reach."

About QuickLogic CorporationQuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

About Digi-Key ElectronicsDigi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

