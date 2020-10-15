Digi-Key Electronics And Machinechat Announce Global Availability Of Industry's Most Affordable Ready-to-Use IoT Data Management Solution For BeagleBone

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, who offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it will be the exclusive global distributor of the industry's most affordable ready-to-use IoT data management software for the BeagleBone platform, Machinechat ® JEDI One for BeagleBone.

"As one of the founding sponsors of BeagleBoard, Digi-Key is pleased to continue to be the leader in supporting BeagleBone developers with innovative solutions that enable them to make their IoT ideas reality," said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business solutions for Digi-Key Electronics. "With the addition of Machinechat's JEDI One for BeagleBone to our product offering, we are continuing our tradition of offering the industry's best-of-breed solutions for the BeagleBoard community."

Machinechat's JEDI One is an all-in-one software application for IoT developers and solution architects to provision IoT data collection, visualization, monitoring and local storage capabilities in minutes. Offered as a single binary software application that is installed on-premise, JEDI One for BeagleBone is the industry's most affordable ready-to-use IoT software solution that enables developers and their customers to have complete control over their data, along with an advanced set of data management tools that can be leveraged in minutes.

"One of the key challenges for any engineer, maker or student is the time and effort it takes to develop an infrastructure for data collection, transformation, monitoring and visualization software for their IoT project," said Robert Nelson, Digi-Key principal applications engineer. "With Machinechat's JEDI One software, these steps are transformed into something that can be done quickly and cost-effectively, while using minimal resources on the BeagleBone platform. This allows all developers to easily add robust data functions into their IoT projects within minutes."

"We are excited again to be partnering with Digi-Key to deliver a solution that serves the IoT development community," said E.E. Wang, chief marketing officer for Machinechat. "BeagleBone has long been recognized as one of the leading embedded platforms for developing IoT home, industrial and commercial applications. With the availability of JEDI One for BeagleBone, we are delighted to provide a solution that allows BeagleBone developers and enthusiasts to spend more time inventing and less time, money and resources developing data software for their project."

Machinechat JEDI One for BeagleBone is available exclusively through Digi-Key Electronics for a one-time fee of $39.00 for a single premium license. Each license supports one BeagleBone board and up to 16 devices and sensors.

About Machinechat

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Machinechat's mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT data management solutions that dramatically reduce the cost and time spent developing and deploying IoT projects. Leveraging software-defined networking principles, Machinechat's easy-to-use and affordable solutions enable IoT solution architects, developers and networking OEMs to quickly add data collection, processing of streaming data, data monitoring, and policy-based data management to their products and solutions.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact Shelli Lissick Bellmont Partners +1 651 276 6922 digikey@bellmontpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-electronics-and-machinechat-announce-global-availability-of-industrys-most-affordable-ready-to-use-iot-data-management-solution-for-beaglebone-301153401.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics