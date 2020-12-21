Digi-Key Becomes Official Raspberry Pi Authorized Distributor; To Carry Full Line Of Raspberry Pi Products

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced today that it is an official Raspberry Pi authorized distributor and will carry the full line of Raspberry Pi products. With more than 36 million platforms sold, Raspberry Pi has become a go-to solution for everything from rapid prototyping to production ready designs.

Raspberry Pi's full line of products includes low-cost, high-performance computers and development boards designed to help users of all levels with computing and digital making. Raspberry Pi has been adopted across the board from students and makers to startups and established OEMs as a leading provider of low-cost, high-performance computers that people us to learn, solve problems, and create solutions.

"We are excited to offer the entire Raspberry Pi product portfolio to Digi-Key's customers around the globe," said David Sandys, director of technical marketing at Digi-Key. "Raspberry Pi truly shares our commitment to come alongside engineers around the world and inspire them as they take their innovations from ideation through design and prototyping to production."

"We have continued to see a huge acceleration in the use of Raspberry Pi products across a wide range of industrial applications, so we are very excited to add Digi-Key as an authorized distributor focused on serving the industrial market for us globally," said Mike Buffham, chief commercial officer at Raspberry Pi. "Digi-Key will stock the complete range of Raspberry Pi products, including the recently released Compute Module 4 range, which we believe is ideally suited to Digi-Key's global customers."

