Digi International To Participate In NDR Investor Calls Via Colliers International Securities

Digi International ® Inc. ( NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services and solutions, announced today that Ron Konezny, Chief Executive Officer and Jamie Loch, Chief Financial...

Digi International ® Inc. ( NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services and solutions, announced today that Ron Konezny, Chief Executive Officer and Jamie Loch, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor calls as part of a Non-Deal Roadshow, hosted by Colliers International Securities. The meetings will take place virtually on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

For more information about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Colliers representative. Digi's investor presentation material can be found at the following link.

About Digi International

Digi International (DGII) - Get Report is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005123/en/