Digi International Appoints TOPAS As A European Distributor For Its Embedded Products Portfolio

Digi International® (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, has appointed TOPAS electronic AG (TOPAS) as its distributor in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Under the terms of the agreement, Digi ConnectCore® system on modules (SOM), Digi XBee® RF modules, Digi Connect® ME, NetSilicon & Rabbit® semiconductor product portfolios will be available, complemented by the wide range of support services offered by TOPAS ( www.topas.de).

Digi provides embedded solutions, integrating hardware and software to bring IoT connectivity to meet the mission-critical connectivity needs for medical, transit, retail, industrial, and utility industries. Digi XBee is a world-renowned brand, with more than 15 million modules deployed in 135 countries. Its ConnectCore embedded platform include highly scalable and secure wireless SOMs coupled with an array of development tools and software to accelerate go-to-market product timelines.

"We are proud to add Digi as a leading supplier for IoT connectivity products to our portfolio. Together with SOM and Digi XBee RF solutions comes Digi's extensive support and a complete ecosystem," says Thomas Fortmann, Sales Director and TOPAS board member. "Digi solutions help simplify the design and accelerate time to market with minimized costs and risks for customers."

"Digi is pleased to be working with one of the leading distributors of electronic solutions and components in the DACH region," says Ronald Singh, Director of Channel Sales EMEA for Digi. "TOPAS is renowned for its great depth of market knowledge and broad application understanding, attributes that are perfect for bringing Digi's superior OEM products to that wider audience."

About TOPAS

TOPAS electronic AG is a franchised distributor of active semiconductors, modules and systems, transformers and ODM products. Since 1984 TOPAS is active in the market as a distributor and representative and well known as a competent and reliable partner by its customers. Skilled with a highly qualified and motivated team, possessing a profound product and market knowledge, and offering an innovative product portfolio at competitive prices, TOPAS is committed to its customers, suppliers and employees.

About Digi International

Digi International (DGII) - Get Digi International Inc. Report is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005150/en/