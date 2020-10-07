Digi International And Assured Wireless To Deliver Integrated Wireless Solutions For First Responders

HOPKINS, Minn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International®, (DGII) - Get Report ( www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, and Assured Wireless Corporation (AWC), a leading developer of wireless connectivity solutions for public and private mobile network operators, today announced a collaborative effort to add Power Class 1 High-Power User Equipment (HPUE) to the new Digi TX54 LTE router product line.

Digi International has optimized its Digi TX54 LTE router product line to use AWC's patented AW12 USB LTE Modem, which is FirstNet Ready™, to enhance data throughput and connectivity. FirstNet Ready™ devices support access to the dedicated FirstNet network core, First Priority® on FirstNet- which includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders - and the Band 14 spectrum.

HPUE devices from Assured Wireless ensure reliable, mission-critical coverage in the most challenging environments including parking garages, urban canyons, and cell-edge coverage areas.

The versatility and performance of Digi TX54 routers make them ideal for mission critical applications that require continuous connectivity, edge computing and field longevity Digi TX54 provides secure routing and gateway functionality across wired and wireless communication networks. Local private subnets bridge across public networks to safeguard privacy and integrity.

The Digi TX54 is available with both single and dual LTE-Advanced or LTE-Advanced Pro cellular modules. Designed to meet the demands of first responders, Digi TX54 includes concurrent and independent dual cellular interfaces that prioritize critical communications. The industrial-grade design supports the most rugged conditions, including vibration and temperature changes.

"Our collaboration with Digi International will further enhance the performance characteristics of the new Digi TX54 router and deliver mission critical connectivity to the public safety community," said John Goocher, CEO of Assured Wireless Corporation. Corporation. "Our standards-based, HPUE devices uniquely deliver the capabilities of FirstNet to first responders and provide the ability to communicate where their mission takes them."

"In the public-safety sector, there's no room for downtime, dropped connections, or other service disruptions," said Harald Remmert, Senior Director of Research and Innovation at Digi International. "That's why we're excited to team up with AWC and believe that the Digi TX54 now coupled with HPUE technology, provides an added edge under the most demanding critical communications conditions in urban and rural environments."

About Digi InternationalDigi International (DGII) - Get Report is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at http://www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

About Assured Wireless CorporationAssured Wireless Corporation was founded to deliver mission critical wireless communications solutions for the most demanding environments. We design technology, products and services that enable pervasive connectivity among public sector service providers and first responders including police departments, fire and rescue agencies and the wide spectrum of emergency services organizations and critical enterprises. Assured Wireless offers a family of patented, high-power user equipment (HPUE) solutions that provide signiﬁcantly enhanced LTE range, coverage, and data speeds. Our solutions extend the range and reach of user devices so that they perform in the most remote areas, and deep inside structures where other devices fail to connect. We believe that ultra-reliable wireless connectivity is the cornerstone that will enable the mission-specific situational awareness apps and services from next-generation public safety network architects. For more information, please visit assured-wireless.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contact: Eric StephensLEWISOffice: +1 781-418-2439 Digi@teamlewis.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-international-and-assured-wireless-to-deliver-integrated-wireless-solutions-for-first-responders-301147785.html

SOURCE Digi International, Inc.