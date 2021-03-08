Differin® Celebrates Fourth Annual Retinoid Education Week By Offering People With Acne The Chance To "Get Clear" Through Large-Scale Product Giveaway

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Differin ®, a leading consumer acne brand manufactured by Galderma Laboratories, L.P., is excited to celebrate the fourth annual Retinoid Education Week, which officially began yesterday, Sunday, March 7 th. Retinoid Education Week aims to educate the more than 50 million Americans with acne about the power of retinoids, which have revolutionized the way acne is treated. Differin Gel contains 0.1% adapalene, the first FDA-approved prescription-strength over-the-counter acne-fighting retinoid, which doctors had prescribed to more than 20 million people for more than 20 years.

To celebrate this year's Retinoid Education Week, Differin is sponsoring the "Let's Get Clear" giveaway of 5,000 units of its Differin Gel, which provides acne sufferers a free 30-day supply to get clearer skin and prevent new breakouts from forming. This year will also include a robust campaign inclusive of social content, digital influencer, media content partnerships, and TV aimed to further educate how retinoids work to effectively treat and prevent acne.

"Retinoid Education Week has allowed Differin to continue its approach of helping people treat their acne through education and we are thrilled to expand this year's efforts by giving thousands of consumers the chance to experience Differin Gel's skin-clearing benefits first-hand. We know Differin Gel is a game changing acne treatment, and countless dermatologists, beauty editors, influencers and consumers agree," says June Risser, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business at Galderma.

To further support Retinoid Education Week, Differin is in its third year of collaboration with Walgreens to help drive awareness around the effectiveness of retinoids and how they work to clear and prevent acne. Walgreens and its Beauty Consultants will help consumers learn more about retinoids through educational content and promotions online and in-store.

"We are so thrilled to be partnering with Differin again to celebrate Retinoid Education Week," says Lauren Brindley, Group Vice President, Beauty and Personal Care, Walgreens. "As America's community pharmacy, Walgreens is committed to providing an unparalleled experience within our beauty and skincare aisles, accessibility to products that help customers address their skincare needs and education around these solutions. Retinoid Education Week provides the perfect opportunity to work hand-in-hand with one of the leaders in acne to further educate consumers in how to treat acne."

Unlike other over-the-counter acne treatments, retinoids - the first new active ingredient in the OTC acne category in more than 30 years - provide a different way to treat acne. Topical retinoids, like Differin Gel, are applied to the whole face and regulate skin cell turnover to keep pores from clogging, ultimately restoring skin tone and texture by clearing acne. Compliance is key as this takes some time to take effect, with best results typically achieved after 90 days of consistent use, although one may start to see results in as little as two weeks.

While adapalene was formulated with superior tolerability in mind, users may experience retinization when first starting to use a retinoid, which is the period where skin becomes acclimated to the retinoid. Users may experience dryness, redness, or irritation, which is normal and typically subsides after 1-2 weeks. In clinical studies, Differin Gel provided up to an 87% reduction in acne lesions after 12 weeks, which will continue to improve with further use, 1 so it is important to stick with the treatment.

"Retinoids have played a crucial role in dermatologist-recommended acne regimens for decades because they treat the acne you currently have and prevent future acne from forming by unclogging pores, normalizing skin-cell turnover, and acting as an anti-inflammatory agent," says Dr. Claire Chang, Differin Consulting Dermatologist and Board-Certified Dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology.

"Acne is one of the most frustrating skin conditions for my patients because there are so many factors that can cause breakouts. This past year, many of my patients experienced more frequent breakouts due to increased stress and consistent use of face masks. Acne is on the rise, but ensuring you incorporate a retinoid can help keep skin clear and prevent future breakouts. I recommend Differin Gel, along with a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen, to my patients to take some of the guesswork out of treating acne, whether it's the occasional breakout or moderate acne," says Dr. Chang.

Differin also recognizes that acne solutions are not one-size-fits-all, which led to the recent launch of the Differin Clarity Collections, which can help determine the best routine to support Differin Gel. These curated, dermatologist-recommended skincare routines are designed to complement each consumer's unique acne and skincare journey to help them achieve clear skin they can count on. To help consumers achieve clear skin with Differin Gel, Differin also offers the Clear 90 app, which helps users track their skincare journey with daily image uploads and reminders, and useful tips, tricks and perks along the way.

"As a leader in treating adult acne, we are committed to educating consumers not only about retinoids, but also Differin's full product portfolio that can help address acne and its aftermath," says Risser. "We want Differin to continue to be the brand that consumers trust to help them achieve consistently clear skin regardless of where they are on their acne journey. Through continued innovation, like our new Clarity Collections, we want to empower consumers to find a skincare routine that targets their specific skin concerns. Whether it's treating mild to moderate acne, minimizing pores, improving radiance, smoothing texture, or simply improving overall skin clarity, Differin has a solution."

To learn more about retinoids and enter the "Let's Get Clear" Giveaway, visit https://differin.com/learn/retinoid. The first 5,000 individuals to sign up will receive a free, full-size sample of Differin Gel, while supplies last. Also, be sure to follow @DifferinUS on Instagram and Facebook and visit the Apple or Google Play app stores to download the Clear90 App.

About Differin ®Differin ®, part of the Galderma portfolio, was the first brand to receive FDA approval to make the power of prescription-strength, acne-fighting retinoids available over-the-counter, marking the newest ingredient in the OTC acne category in more than 30 years. With a commitment to providing effective acne solutions, the Differin portfolio also includes cleansers, treatments, and moisturizers to support overall skin clarity. For more information, please visit www.differin.com.

About GaldermaGalderma, the world's largest independent global dermatology company, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio of prescription medicines, aesthetics solutions and consumer care products. Galderma aims to change the way the world thinks about skin health, providing them with accessible, affordable solutions they need to maintain healthy skin throughout their lives. Galderma has a sharp company focus on science-based solutions. Our ground-breaking research provides consumers with an ongoing pipeline of innovative products to protect and enhance skin health. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com.

