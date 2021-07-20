Dietary Fiber Market Growth In Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the dietary fiber market is estimated to be USD 2.

According to Technavio, the dietary fiber market is estimated to be USD 2.87 billion during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 9.09%.

Health benefits of high fiber foods to drive dietary fiber market growth. As per Technavio, the expanding vegan population will also have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Dietary Fiber Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the dietary fiber market by End-user (Food and beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal and pet feed), Type (Insoluble and Soluble), and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The US and Canada are the key markets for the dietary fiber market in North America. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Expanding vegan population will facilitate the dietary fiber market growth in North America over the forecast period.

