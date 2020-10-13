Diet App MyNetDiary Heads Into The Holiday Season With New Diet Plans And Recipes

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-rated weight loss and nutrition app MyNetDiary is currently launching several advances for Fall 2020. New offerings include keto-, low-carb-focused and Mediterranean diets and functionality, along with hundreds of Premium Recipes. Users of different lifestyles can choose from a variety of diets based on their preferences and further customize diet and tracking options from measuring carb and protein intake to calorie distribution and macronutrient targets. For each diet, the app provides premium features, including personalized guidance and feedback, access to diet libraries, extensive nutritional information and advice developed by registered dietitians. For time-pressured people, the new premium recipes are fast and easy with the majority clocking in at about 20 minutes of preparation and cooking time. As a response to current diet trends, MyNetDiary will also be rolling out vegetarian, vegan, low-fat and intermittent fasting plans and recipes later this fall.

With the holiday season on the horizon, many users, including an uptick in younger consumers, are turning to tech to track their way to fitness, getting into shape for fall and beyond. MyNetDiary has seen an increase in app engagement during COVID-19, as stress, emotional eating and working from home highlight the need for customizable, DIY weight-loss and weight-management solutions.

"The coronavirus has been reshaping how consumers eat, shop, pursue physical fitness and seek out expert nutritional advice," says MyNetDiary CEO and founder Sergey Oreshko. "Our goal from day one was to build the most comprehensive diet app. It's more important than ever to empower our users with the ability to customize their diet plans and provide them with the knowledge and support they need to look and feel their best."

Launched in 2007, MyNetDiary is one of the original online and mobile (iOS, Android) calorie and exercise trackers with over 11.5 million members worldwide. Focus on easy customization, data-backed advice, an interactive community and delicious recipes helps members turn good intentions into long-lasting, positive change. The app covers all aspects of following a diet, from planning to tracking and results analysis. By offering healthy and scientifically-proven approaches to weight loss, MyNetDiary's average active member loses 1.4 pounds a week.

While core functions such as calorie counting, daily analysis and tips from a top-level team of registered dietitians are available for free, Premium membership, which can be activated for $8.99 per month or $59.99 per year, features wearable tracker integrations along with personalized popular diets and hundreds of recipes.

MyNetDiary's food catalogue offers a complete and up-to-date nutrition database, with over 1,000 foods added or updated daily. MyNetDiary also maintains a growing library of articles written by their team of registered dieticians, featuring diet-specific advice and guidance.

