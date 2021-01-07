Diesel Outboards, LLC Signs Scott Marine Power As First OXE Marine Dealer In Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Outboards, LLC, the American manufacturer of OXE diesel outboards, is pleased to announce that Scott Marine Power, a South Florida leader in marine diesel engine sales and service, has become the first Florida dealer representing OXE diesel outboards in the Sunshine State.

" All of us at Scott Marine Power are excited about the new OXE diesel line of products that incorporate the safety, reliability, and low fuel consumption of a diesel engine with an outboard option full of technological advances. These diesel outboards are a natural fit for superyacht tender operation, patrol vessels, commercial fishing boats, and even pleasure crafts where gasoline is not desired or allowed because of its volatility"

— Robert Scott, President, Scott Marine Power

About Scott Marine Power

Since 1998, Scott Marine Power has built a reputation for knowledge and experience inside the diesel marine industry, providing yacht repair services from Florida to the Caribbean and South and Central America. Scott Marine Power is also an authorized sales and service dealer for MAN Marine Diesel Engines, Yanmar Marine Diesel Engines, Aventics Marine Controls, and Walker Airsep Systems. Scott Marine Power's deep understanding of the diesel marine industry makes the company an ideal source for powerful OXE diesel outboards distribution in Florida.

About OXE Marine

OXE Marine is the world's first high-performance diesel outboard, offering durability, fuel-efficiency and low emissions that place OXE on the cutting edge of outboard technology. Founded in 2012, the company offers a patented outboard transmission, enabling the use of high torque diesel engines on an outboard. The concept eliminates bevel gears and transfer shafts by utilizing innovative belt technology, which allows for high torque transfer.

About Diesel Outboards, LLC

Diesel Outboards, LLC, a division of the Outdoor Network and partner to Outdoor Network Manufacturing, is the primary source for OXE diesel outboards in the United States. Outdoor Network Manufacturing builds OXE outboards in the 125-300 horsepower range, supplying these flexible and powerful engines to customers around the world from its manufacturing facility in Albany, GA.

The Outdoor Network (ODN) is one of the world's largest online headquarters for outdoor and boating enthusiasts. Founded in 2000, the corporation's flagships—Partzilla.com and Boats.net—have shipped more than five million orders to more than 120 countries. In addition to Diesel Outboards, Partzilla, and Boats.net, ODN also maintains six marine and powersports dealerships across the United States, including Boater's World, Powersports Plus, and Michael's Cycle Works.

Contact: Chelsea Brooks 288656@email4pr.com 229.299.9559

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diesel-outboards-llc-signs-scott-marine-power-as-first-oxe-marine-dealer-in-florida-301202778.html

SOURCE Diesel Outboards, LLC