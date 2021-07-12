Diesel Generator Market In Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry To Grow By USD 1.95 Billion|Technavio

APAC contributes to the highest incremental growth of 46% to the diesel generator market for industrial applications during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The rise in demand from the telecom industry and the increasing popularity of diesel will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par on the diesel generator market for industrial applications. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The diesel generator market for industrial applications in the heavy electrical equipment industry is expected to grow by USD 1.95 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications in Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the diesel generator market growth for industrial applications during the next five years

Estimation of the diesel generator market size for industrial applications and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the diesel generator market for industrial applications

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the diesel generator market vendors for industrial applications

Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications in Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the diesel generator market for industrial applications. APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications Size

Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications Trends

Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing popularity of diesel as one of the prime reasons driving the Diesel Generator market growth for Industrial Applications during the next few years. However, the stringent emission standards may threaten the growth of the market.

