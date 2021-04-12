Diebold Nixdorf Wins Red Dot Product Design Award For Its Retail Self-Service Solution

EASY eXpress Max recognized for its combination of functionality, design and its user-friendly and convenient operation BERLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in driving connected commerce for the retail and...

EASY eXpress Max recognized for its combination of functionality, design and its user-friendly and convenient operation

BERLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) - Get Report, a world leader in driving connected commerce for the retail and banking industries, has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 for its retail self-service solution, EASY eXpress Max. Internationally recognized as the authority for product design quality, The Red Dot Awards, presented by Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen, are selected by 50 independent designers, design professors and trade journalists. Diebold Nixdorf's system was honored by the expert panel for its exemplary combination of functionality and design and its user-friendly and convenient operation.

Diebold Nixdorf's EASY eXpress Max, part of the DN SeriesTM EASY family of self-service solutions, is created for high-engagement environments. The platform-based approach ensures the solution is easily adaptable to changing business needs and consumer demands. The large, interactive touchscreen opens up new opportunities to attract and connect with consumers and is pivotal to delivering the best user experience. The highly engaging, self-service solution meets the needs of modern consumers and offers a modular approach to digital payment methods by providing an interchangeable cash rack and a security scale for greatest flexibility.

Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award, said: "The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 were particularly impressive this year. The design of their products is excellent, in terms of both the aesthetic and the functionality. It's not easy to prevail in such a strong field of competitors and to win over our jury. Consequently, I want to congratulate the laureates very sincerely on their success."

Hermann Wimmer, senior vice president, Global Retail, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are honored to have been recognized with the Red Dot Award. We developed the DN Series EASY family of self-service solutions to offer customer-oriented systems with future-proof designs."

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. Further information available at www.red-dot.de.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) - Get Report is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

