DIDI BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - DIDI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) resulting from allegations that DiDi may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DiDi securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT:On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China stated it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. It also reported that it had asked DiDi stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation. On this news, the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") price fell 5% to close at $15.53 per ADS on July 2, 2021.

Then, on July 4, 2021, Reuters published an article entitled "Didi app suspended in China over data protection" which detailed that "China's cyberspace administration said on Sunday it had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc's app after finding that Didi had illegally collected users' personal data."

