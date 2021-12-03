DiDi Announces Recent Developments

DiDi Global Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: DIDI), the world's leading mobility technology platform, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has authorized and supports the Company to undertake the necessary procedures and file the relevant...

DiDi Global Inc. (the "Company") (DIDI) , the world's leading mobility technology platform, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has authorized and supports the Company to undertake the necessary procedures and file the relevant application(s) for the delisting of the Company's ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange, while ensuring that ADSs will be convertible into freely tradable shares of the Company on another internationally recognized stock exchange at the election of ADS holders. The Company will organize a shareholders meeting to vote on the above matter at an appropriate time in the future, following necessary procedures. The Board has also authorized the Company to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About DiDi Global Inc.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is the world's leading mobility technology platform. It offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, as well as in Central Asia and Russia, including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility as well as auto solutions, food delivery, intra-city freight and financial services.

