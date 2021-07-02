DiDi Announces Cybersecurity Review In China

DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIDI), the world's leading mobility technology platform, today announced that pursuant to the announcement posted by the PRC's Cyberspace Administration Office on July 2, 2021, DiDi is subject to...

DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) , the world's leading mobility technology platform, today announced that pursuant to the announcement posted by the PRC's Cyberspace Administration Office on July 2, 2021, DiDi is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority. During the review, DiDi is required to suspend new user registration in China.

DiDi will fully cooperate with the PRC government authority during the review. It plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and continue to improve on its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities.

Apart from the suspension of new user registration in China, DiDi maintains normal operation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005305/en/