Did You Acquire (ATER) Before December 1, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates Aterian

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Aterian, Inc . ("Aterian" or the "Company") (ATER) - Get Report against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Aterian from December 1, 2020 and May 3, 2021 (the "Class Period").

According to the filed complaint: (i) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (ii) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (iii) Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (iv) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Aterian , holding shares before December 1, 2020 , you may have standing to hold Aterian harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Aterian , holding shares before December 1, 2020 , you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP: Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact: Johnson Fistel, LLP Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[ Click here to join this action ]

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-acquire-ater-before-december-1-2020-johnson-fistel-investigates-aterian-301335973.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP