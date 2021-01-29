Dick's Sporting Goods Announces Expansion Of Female-Focused Initiatives Ahead Of National Girls & Women In Sports Day

Candace Parker, Sydney Leroux and Morgan Simianer are among the female leaders partnering with the retailer to support their efforts

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the upcoming National Girls & Women in Sports Day ( February 3), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Report today announced it will expand its efforts in support of female athletes throughout 2021.

The Company's 2021 efforts to champion women, while highlighting the importance youth sports play in the lives of girls will include:

A commitment by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to donate 100,000 DSG Brand sports bras over the next 18 months to under resourced female athletes across the country. To distribute the sports bras, the Foundation will partner with Good Sports , a nonprofit organization that provides athletic equipment, apparel and footwear to young athletes in need. Sports bras are an essential piece of equipment for girls, but many girls do not have access to them, something that can contribute to increased drop-out rates in sports. Research shows that by the age of 14, girls quit sports at two times the rate of boys. 1 In addition, 73% of girls have concerns about their body when they play. 2

for girls ages 13-17 with the goal of giving a younger generation of females a voice to provide general insights on sports issues, give their input on product offerings and initiatives for the Company and help overcome barriers for women in sports. Starting today, interested young females can apply or learn more by filling out the online application . A National Girls & Women in Sports Day social challenge, #StrongerWithSports , aimed at showcasing the strength girls and women gain by participating in sports. Candace Parker , Sydney Leroux and Morgan Simianer are among the group of today's female sports advocates and leaders supporting the challenge. Each will post a sports photo from when they are younger and describe how sports have positively impacted her life and will encourage others to post in support of the challenge on National Girls & Women in Sports Day ( February 3 ). Knowing the valuable life lessons and confidence sports offer, the Company hopes current and former female athletes of all levels will join this effort to celebrate the power of sports and inspire increased participation by young girls.

"DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to championing girls and women in sports. We know that when young female athletes have access to the proper equipment and can look up to other female athletes, they are more likely to remain in a sports program and gain the skills to help equip themselves to be future leaders," said Lauren Hobart, President, DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "We intend to stay at the forefront of advocating for female athletes and athletics."

These 2021 initiatives follow the Company's actions in 2020, when The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation provided a $5 million grant to the U.S. Soccer Foundation's United for Girls initiative, began a partnership with USA Softball, expanded women's offerings in-store and online and launched a marketing campaign celebrating the power of the sports bra.

Additionally, DICK'S Sporting Goods has been named a Signature Partner for the 2021 National Girls & Women's in Sports Day powered by the Women's Sports Foundation. This year marks the 35 th annual celebration. DICK'S Sporting Goods will be a co-presenting sponsor of Girls Fest, a 90-minute virtual event streamed on YouTube designed for girls from elementary to high school level.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 31, 2020, the Company operated 732 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods FoundationThe DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities.

