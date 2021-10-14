Dicerna Announces Poster Presentations At American Association For The Study Of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2021 In November

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that two abstracts related to the Company's clinical development programs have been accepted for poster...

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that two abstracts related to the Company's clinical development programs have been accepted for poster presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® taking place Nov. 12-15, 2021.

The first abstract provides clinical data from the Company's Phase 1 trial of belcesiran, an investigational GalXC™ RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency-associated liver disease (AATLD).

Session:Metabolic and Genetic Disease: Hemochromatosis, Wilson Disease, α-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Poster Title: Belcesiran Was Well-Tolerated and Reduced Serum AAT Levels in Healthy Volunteers (Phase 1 Interim Results) Poster #:27962 Abstract #:1549

An additional abstract provides results of a subpopulation pharmacokinetic and safety analysis from the Phase 1 trial of RG6346 (RO7445482), an investigational GalXC RNAi therapeutic that Dicerna is developing in collaboration with Roche for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

Session:Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents Poster Title: The Pharmacokinetic and Safety Profiles of RO7445482 siRNA Are Similar Between Asian and Non-Asian Healthy Volunteers and Chronic Hepatitis B Patients in a Phase 1 Study Poster #: 28577 Abstract #:850

Both posters will be available for the duration of the meeting beginning on Friday, Nov. 12.

About Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) Deficiency and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-Associated Liver Disease (AATLD)

Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency is a rare genetic condition caused by mutations in the SERPINA1 gene that results in disease of the liver and lungs. AAT protein is produced in hepatocytes and circulates in the bloodstream; AAT protects the lungs and other parts of the body by neutralizing neutrophil elastase, an enzyme that fights infection but can also damage healthy tissues if not adequately regulated by AAT. The majority of people with severe AAT deficiency are homozygous for the Z allele (PiZZ genotype). 1 In the liver, misfolding of the mutant Z-AAT protein causes the protein to aggregate in liver cells, leading to liver injury, including fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. An estimated 10% or more of adults with AAT deficiency develop clinically meaningful liver disease. 2,3 People with AAT deficiency may also develop lung disease, including emphysema.

About Belcesiran

Belcesiran is a clinical-stage, subcutaneously administered, investigational GalXC™ RNAi therapy targeting alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) that is in development for the treatment of AAT deficiency-associated liver disease (AATLD). Belcesiran is designed to target the gene responsible for production of the abnormal AAT protein in order to reduce AAT production in the liver. Dicerna is currently investigating the use of belcesiran for the treatment of AATLD in the SHINE clinical development program.

About Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Infection

Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is the world's most common serious liver infection, with nearly 300 million people living with chronic HBV. 4 According to the Hepatitis B Foundation, 1.5 million people become newly infected with HBV each year, and it is estimated that 820,000 people die annually from hepatitis B and related complications such as liver cancer. 5

About RG6346

RG6346 is an investigational GalXC™ RNAi therapeutic candidate in development in collaboration with Roche for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Current therapies for HBV, such as nucleos(t)ide analogs, can provide long-term viral suppression if taken continuously, but they rarely lead to long-term functional cures, as measured by the clearance of HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) and sustained HBV deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) suppression in patient plasma or blood. By contrast, RG6346 is designed to employ RNAi to knock down selectively HBsAg messenger RNA (mRNA) and protein expression in hepatocytes, which is required for the HBV virus lifecycle. Preclinical data have demonstrated greater than 99.9% reduction in circulating HBsAg, as observed in mouse models of HBV infection. Results from a Phase 1 trial of RG6346 demonstrated that four monthly doses of RG6346 treatment resulted in substantial and durable reductions in HBsAg levels lasting up to one year following the last dose. Dicerna believes RG6346 has the potential to deliver a functional cure as part of a combination regimen for patients living with chronic HBV.

