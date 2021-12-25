Dicerna Announces Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period For Novo Nordisk Tender Offer To Acquire Dicerna

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR"), in connection with Novo Nordisk's cash tender offer for Dicerna expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 24, 2021.

As previously announced on November 18, 2021, Novo Nordisk commenced a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Dicerna common stock for $38.25 per share in cash, without interest and subject to any withholding of taxes. The expiration of the HSR waiting period satisfies one of the conditions necessary for the consummation of the tender offer. Other conditions remain to be satisfied, including, among others, a minimum tender of shares representing one more share than 50% of the sum of the total number of Dicerna shares outstanding at the time of the expiration of the offer. Unless the tender offer is extended, the offer and withdrawal rights will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 27, 2021.

