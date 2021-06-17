DiaTribe Change Commends The Supreme Court For Upholding The ACA -- Safeguarding Care For Millions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- diaTribe Change applauds the Supreme Court's ruling in California v. Texas upholding the Affordable Care Act. The decision ensures that millions of people living with diabetes and prediabetes in the US will continue to receive the care they need and deserve.

The Supreme Court on Thursday voted 7-2 in favor of upholding the ACA, with Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Neil Gorsuch dissenting.

Kelly Close, founder of The diaTribe Foundation, said, "The ACA allows many people with diabetes and millions of other Americans to receive the care they need, care that enables people to use technology and therapies that help them live healthy and happy lives."

The ACA helps people with diabetes in particular by outlawing discrimination against people with preexisting conditions, expanding healthcare coverage for young adults, and increasing access to free preventive health services. Learn more about how the ACA benefits people with diabetes here.

"We hope this ruling clears the way for health policy that makes even deeper improvements in enabling consistent, affordable, easy to access care for all Americans," said Kelly, a longtime diabetes advocate.

At diaTribe Change, we acknowledge that there is still plenty of work to do in improving health care for people with diabetes, regardless of their insurance status. We are committed to changing the course of diabetes so that every person can live happy, healthy, and more hopeful lives. Join us in our work to advocate for people with diabetes here.

About diaTribe Change: diaTribe Change, an advocacy platform of The diaTribe Foundation, is a platform committed to changing the course of diabetes through advocacy and action. For articles and information, visit us at diaTribeChange.org.

The diaTribe Foundation was founded with a mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes, prediabetes and obesity, and to advocate for action to address this growing public health crisis.

