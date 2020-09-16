Diane Wall Named New VP Of Sales & Marketing At New York Tent

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Tent ( www.nytent.com) has welcomed Diane Wall as their new Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Diane, formerly of Florida based Tentlogix, will be responsible for the continued growth of New York Tent as the leader in tenting and temporary structures in the New York Metro region and beyond.

"Diane will play an intricate role in continuing the success of New York Tent. Her 14 years of industry experience will prove to be a large asset to not only our clients but also our New York Tent Team," stated CEO, David Tannenbaum.

In conjunction with Diane's hiring, New York Tent has promoted Matthew Koprowski to Vice President of Operations. As a 7-year veteran of the company, Matt has been instrumental in our recent success and growing the operations team.

"With the addition of Diane and the promotion of Matt, our senior leadership team will lead New York Tent to a very bright future," added David Tannenbaum.

About NY Tent: NY Tent is a full-service tent, temporary structure and event rental company serving the greater New York Metro area as well as providing services nationwide. Specializing in high end, custom and larger volume events, New York Tent has been operating since 1994 and has experienced exponential growth since 2013. By offering a wide range of products and services including tents, temporary structures, flooring, lighting, staging, HVAC, temporary power, rental furniture and more, NY Tent has secured the position of an industry leader. The key is to provide exceptional quality and personalized service from conception to completion, which the company is confident in doing with every project.

