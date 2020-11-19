Diamond Wipes Expands Line Of HandyClean Steridol® Wipes

CHINO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Wipes International, Inc., a U.S. based manufacturer of wet wipes products, has announced the launch of two additions to its HandyClean Steridol® Wipes product offering - an 80-count soft pack and individually wrapped disinfecting wipes. The line extensions join the 160 count canister and 800 count jumbo rolls of the disinfecting wipe line.

Steridol® Wipes feature an EPA-approved formula that kills bacteria in 15 seconds and disinfects most viruses in 4 minutes. It has also demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on hard, non-porous surfaces, and can be used against the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCOV) when used in accordance with the directions for use against Norovirus on hard, non-porous surfaces. Refer to the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for information.

"As the coronavirus continues to affect the U.S., our two new Steridol® offerings provide versatile options to help end-users keep areas disinfected in various situations," said Diamond Wipes CEO Lance Leonard.

The Steridol® pouch includes 80 extra-large 10.5" x 7.75" wipes to disinfect larger surfaces in less time. The soft-pack package allows users to keep wipes easily accessible for quick disinfecting and the durable resealable label prevents the wipes from drying out. The individually wrapped single packets have a large 8" x 6" wipe and are designed for on-the-go cleaning and disinfecting. The packets are available in quantities of 500. A list of Steridol® distributors can be found at: https://wipes123.com/collections/steridol

The wipes are made in the USA and are designed for use in hospitals and healthcare centers, day care centers and nursing homes, schools, cafeterias, gyms, grocery stores, restaurants and bars, public transportation hubs and any other highly-populated areas where disease can easily spread. The wipes are ammonia-free, bleach-free and phosphate-free.

About Diamond Wipes

Diamond Wipes International, Inc. (Diamond Wipes; www.diamondwipes.com) is a leading American wet wipe converter. Founded in 1994, Diamond Wipes specializes in contract manufacturing and private labeling of pre-moistened towelettes and liquid filling. Headquartered in Chino, California, the company operates its solar-powered, FDA and EPA-registered manufacturing facilities in Southern California and Ohio.

