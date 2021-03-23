Diamond View Expands Footprint To Accommodate Virtual Production Training Facility At RITHM At Uptown

TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Diamond View Studios announced that phase two of their new virtual production studio, Vū, is officially underway.

TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Diamond View Studios announced that phase two of their new virtual production studio, Vū, is officially underway. Vū currently houses one of the largest LED Volumes in the world , and is now expanding to host a virtual production training facility with an additional LED Volume on site.

Phase two takes Vū from a 10,000 square foot studio to a 35,000 square foot campus with two virtual production studios, partner offices and room for a full industrial kitchen.

This new training facility comes fast on the heels of Vū opening its doors earlier this year . Surrounding universities, such as University of Tampa and University of South Florida are partnering with Diamond View to help bridge the gap between education and industry.

"Bringing virtual production to students earlier on in their educational journey will position them to thrive and meet the needs of the industry," said Gregg Perkins, UT associate professor of film, animation and new media.

The new training facility will offer local talent with hands-on experience, and will also function as a research and development lab for the Diamond View team.

"Expanding our footprint not only allows us to help educate Tampa's top talent, but it also allows us to continue our focus on bringing cutting-edge technology to market through research and development," said Tim Moore, CEO of Diamond View.

Currently Vū is booked through the end of April and has welcomed clients like Mercedes Benz, Jack Daniels and Enrique Iglesias to its roster since opening earlier this year.

"The learning, research and development that this new space will support is astounding," said Mark Sharpe. "Diamond View isn't just advancing the virtual production industry with their innovation, they're bringing new products to market that are relevant to healthcare, academics, hospitality, and much more."

Once completed, RITHM at Uptown will be the largest, urban mixed-use innovation community in the state, with zoned and approved capacity for more than seven million square feet of development.

"Diamond View's opportunity to expand at RITHM is unmatched," said Christopher Bowen, RD Management's Chief Development Strategist, "The Vū Studio complex expansion zone has on reserve approximately 100,000 square feet of existing space in that immediate area, with additional, on-site development capacity in the one million square foot range, with additional development capacity beyond that level as needed."

With the large expansion comes several new job opportunities. Diamond View is currently looking for an Unreal Engine Designer, Lighting Technician, LED Technician and an Editor with motion graphics experience to work from its Tampa office.

About Diamond View Diamond View is a five time Emmy Award-winning video agency headquartered in Tampa. Since 2007, Diamond View has been recognized as a leader in purpose-driven video production and is on a mission to use video as a force for good, connecting brands and communities alike. Diamond View also specializes in virtual production and houses one of the largest LED volumes in the world at their studio, Vū, featured on the TODAY Show.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-view-expands-footprint-to-accommodate-virtual-production-training-facility-at-rithm-at-uptown-301254132.html

