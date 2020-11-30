Diamond S Shipping Inc. Comments On An Incident Involving One Of Its Vessels

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) ("Diamond S" or the "Company") announced the receipt of an incident report involving a kidnapping on one of its product tanker vessels, the Agisilaos, as it was approaching the port of Lome, Togo on November 29, 2020.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) - Get Report ("Diamond S" or the "Company") announced the receipt of an incident report involving a kidnapping on one of its product tanker vessels, the Agisilaos, as it was approaching the port of Lome, Togo on November 29, 2020. The vessel is managed and crewed by Capital Ship Management Corp. ('Capital') who informed Diamond S about the kidnapping of four crew members. The Company confirms that there were 22 seafarers aboard when the attack occurred. There have been no reports of injuries at this time. All appropriate authorities have been notified and Diamond S is fully supporting Capital as they respond to this situation. Diamond S will not comment further on these operational issues to avoid potentially jeopardizing the safety of the crew members being held or prolonging their stay in captivity.

