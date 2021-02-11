DiamiR Receives USPTO Notice Of Allowance For Key Patent Covering The Use Of MicroRNA Biomarkers From Bodily Fluids For Diagnosis And Monitoring Of Rett Syndrome And Other Neurodevelopmental Diseases

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced that it has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for U.S. Patent Application No. 16/028,206 entitled "Methods of using miRNA from bodily fluids for diagnosis and monitoring of neurodevelopmental disorders." The patent covers the use of methods developed by DiamiR based on targeted quantitative analysis of microRNAs enriched in the brain and other affected organs and detectable in blood plasma as biomarkers of Rett syndrome and other neurodevelopmental diseases.

"Allowance of this key new patent by the USPTO further strengthens DiamiR's global IP portfolio focused on early detection, differential diagnosis, prediction of progression and monitoring of brain health and other conditions," said Dr. Samuil Umansky, President and Chief Scientific Officer of DiamiR. "In DiamiR's ongoing clinical biomarker program for Rett syndrome, our main objective is to provide researchers and clinicians with minimally invasive, accurate molecular solutions for evaluating and monitoring disease severity and progression as well as response to treatment during drug development."

About microRNAs as biomarkers of disease

microRNAs are small non-coding regulatory RNA molecules, which modulate gene expression and whose levels often change in disease. Certain microRNAs are enriched in specific organs and tissues, including different brain regions. When such microRNAs are detected in bodily fluids, they can be effective, patient-friendly biomarkers reflective of processes underlying pathology of the respective organ and tissue.

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and pharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

