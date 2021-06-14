Dialyzer Market | $ 3.36 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dialyzer market is expected to grow by USD 3.36 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dialyzer market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The dialyzer market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Dialyzer Market Participants:

Asahi Kasei Corp.Asahi Kasei Corp. offers dialyzers under the product line APS series, REXEED series, VIE series, and LEOCEED series.

B. Braun Melsungen AGB. Braun Melsungen AG offers dialyzers under the name Diacap Pro and xevonta.

Baxter International Inc.Baxter International Inc. offers various dialyzers such as Polyflux 2H and 6H dialyzers, Nephral ST dialyzer series, Evodial dialyzer series, Revaclear dialyzer series, Polyflux H dialyzer series, and Theralite dialyzer series.

Dialyzer Market 2021-2025: SegmentationDialyzer market is segmented as below:

Product

High-flux Dialyzer



Low-flux Dialyzer

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The dialyzer market is driven by the growing prevalence of renal disorders. In addition, low preference for kidney transplantations is expected to trigger the dialyzer market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

