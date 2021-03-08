Dialyze Direct Expands SNF Home Dialysis Program To Kentucky

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialyze Direct, a leading kidney care company pioneering breakthrough home-based solutions for patients in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) suffering from kidney disease, announced today the official expansion of its in-SNF home dialysis model to the state of Kentucky. Dialyze Direct now services eleven states nationwide and continues to grow rapidly. The company's progression is attributed to the high demand for a revitalized dialysis model to serve medically complex geriatric patients, which currently make up 50% of all dialysis patients.

"Over the past few months, we have had the privilege of working closely with the Kentucky Department of Health by participating in their pilot program for SNF home hemodialysis," said Josh Rothenberg, Dialyze Direct's Chief Operating Officer. "As the need for increased dialysis options becomes even more evident during these challenging times, we are proud to be among the first providers to support the substantial high-risk geriatric patient population in skilled nursing homes, for whom on-site care is crucial. There is a huge need for our model in Kentucky, and we are excited to meet it with the very best in-facility home dialysis care," said Rothenberg.

Dialyze Direct provides comprehensive, turn-key home dialysis solutions that allow patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) to take advantage of the latest in patient-centric dialysis care. The company's initial focus in the home dialysis market is on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), in which many of the most medically challenging subset of dialysis patients reside. Dialyze Direct's team of physicians, nurses, technicians, renal dietitians and social workers implement personalized plans of care in coordination with a patient's primary medical team. This gentler treatment plan that can be provided up to five days per week (pursuant to physicians' orders) consists of meticulously crafted protocols and procedures, that specifically tackle the unique fluid management challenges of geriatric dialysis patients, resulting in increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations. Dialyze Direct's care model significantly reduces recovery time following dialysis treatments and eliminates the burden and exposure risks of transportation to dialysis clinics, thereby improving patients' quality of life.

"We are excited to partner with Dialyze Direct to offer seniors a safe and comfortable place to receive dialysis care," said Jeremy Bischoff, Executive Director of St. Matthews Care Center. "On-site dialysis at St. Matthews eliminates the need for perpetual quarantine that is often a result of a traditional outpatient settings. We are proud to provide an opportunity for dialysis patients to live fuller lives."

Dialyze Direct's expansion into Kentucky is part of its current growth strategy to meet increasing demand for in-SNF dialysis services. Kentucky marks the eleventh state in which Dialyze Direct is active, with expansion slated for several additional states within the next year.

Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company, pioneering breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. Dialyze Direct has created a staff assisted home hemodialysis model resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes and quality of life while substantially decreasing costs for payors. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct works with the world's leading nephrology talent to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct has operations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas and is in the process of launching operations in additional states.

