Dialysis Market Revenue To Cross USD 114 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Services segment in the dialysis market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.5% by 2027 due to increased adoption of dialysis services for the treatment of several chronic kidney disorders.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), Product & Service (Equipment, Consumables, Services), End-use (In-center Dialysis, Home Dialysis), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of dialysis will cross $114 billion by 2027. Increasing R&D investments for developing innovative equipment will foster the market growth.

Shortage of kidney donors across the globe will substantially impact the market progression positively as it leads to an increase in demand for dialysis treatment. Kidney replacement is a tedious procedure and kidney that needs to be transplanted must be checked for accuracy to avoid post transplantation complications. Often there is an associated risk of kidney failure. Due to this, the number of kidney donors is reducing drastically over the years resulting in higher dependence of patients on dialysis treatment.

The hemodialysis segment will witness around 4% growth rate through 2027 as hemodialysis is a treatment where a dialysis equipment and a special filter known as a dialyzer or an artificial kidney are used to clean the blood. Hemodialysis is an accurate process of purifying the patient's blood whose kidneys are not functioning properly that secures the segment progression. Moreover, as stated in Fresenius Kabi's annual report, hemodialysis is the most common form of therapy for CKD and over 80% of the population suffering from CKDs prefer hemodialysis.

The dialysis market for services segment is estimated to exhibit over 4.5% CAGR till 2027 owing to increased adoption of dialysis services for the treatment of several chronic kidney disorders. Similarly, availability of efficient dialysis services in dialysis centers and home settings has led to an increased demand for such services among the patient population for effective patient care.

Home dialysis segment in the dialysis market accounted for more than USD 24 billion in 2020. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis can be done at home for effective patient management as well as care. At home dialysis is affordable and can deliver better treatment options than in-center dialysis. Additionally, home dialysis offers numerous benefits including flexible schedule, and patient mobility that further secures the segment growth.

Asia Pacific dialysis market captured over 27% of revenue share in 2020. Rising number of dialysis centers as well as growing awareness regarding proper dialysis treatment modalities as well as presence of key market players will escalate the regional growth. Increasing adoption of dialysis for the treatment and diagnosis of various kidney disorders will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Some of the eminent companies functioning in the market include Rogosin Institute, U.S. Renal Care, KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, B. Braun, Fresenius Medical Care, Toray Industries, Baxter, Satellite Healthcare, Nipro, Medtronic, JMS, DaVita, Asahi Kasei and Nikkiso. These market leaders are focusing on developing innovative products that helps the company increase its revenue share internationally.

